The Big Country Athletic Hall of Fame in the Mall of Abilene got a nice addition on Thursday.

A mural was unveiled on the outside wall of the Hall of Fame.

The mural was designed and created by Abilene Independent School District visual arts teachers and students.

It’s a celebration of Big Country athletes.

Abilene High student Vanidee O’Neal said, “At the beginning I thought we were just painting and it would be done as an art class, but once she told us at the very end that we were going to come here and do all of this, I was very excited.”

Abilene High student Dominic Conner added, “I feel honored. I have always wanted to do a mural, and this is my first. Hopefully I’ll have many more to practice on. I feel great seeing it all fully realized, and all of the student that game to help during their off periods. It was a lot of students in and out.”

The unveiling of the mural coincides with Big Art Day in the state of Texas, which is a day used to make people more away of the importance of visual arts in schools.