Mustangs back in the Bowl preparing for 2020 season

The Mustangs have returned to the Bowl and with brand new turf put in, both the high school and junior high teams are practicing on air plays with ease. Despite missing most of the offseason workouts because of Covid-19, head coach Ben McGehee is impressed with how the team has stayed in shape.

Head Coach Ben McGehee said, “I’ve been impressed with the conditioning aspect. Without a weight room to be in, we’ve kind of dropped down a little bit strength wise, but we’re trying to work on that right now and spend plenty of time in the weight room here these first few weeks to try and catch back up. But I’ve been impressed with where we’re at conditioning wise for that two month layoff.”

Covid-19 caused several high school spring sports to be cancelled keeping most of the football team away from their normal physical routine, however, players are still motivated and looking forward to this fall.

McGehee said, “Most of our guys are baseball, football and track guys that are out here with us, there’s a few who play soccer, but yeah it was big missing their spring but they continue to work on their own and try to get as much individual time work and stuff at home as they can.”

Junior quarterback Leo Holsey, who was one of our 2019 Ford Impact Players of the Week, was slinging the ball to his teammates this morning. Coming off last season as a sophomore starting quarterback, Holsey is ready to learn and get better heading into this year.

Sweetwater junior Leo Holsey said, “I wanna get stronger, faster, quicker and get my arm strength up a little bit before we get to two-a-days. I’m gonna try to work on my footwork a little bit because everything starts with feet. Everything comes from the legs, so I just gotta work on my footwork.”

After making the playoffs in 2019, Holsey and the Mustangs hope to return and make a deeper run for the 2020 season.