Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces loaded 2020 class

Saturday the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2020 class headline by Kobe Bryant.
A total of eight finalists are headed to the Hall of Fame: Kobe Bryant., Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, and Rudy Tomjanovich.
Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 2008 NBA MVP, and an 18-time All-Star.
In Duncan’s successful career with the Spurs, he also won five NBA titles, was a three-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, and a 15-time All-Star.
For Garnett, he was able to earn the 2008 NBA title with the Celtics defeating the Lakers 4-2 in the series. He also was named NBA MVP in 2004 and was a 15-time All-Star.
These three NBA stars are joined by 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings of the Indiana Fever; three-time NCAA women’s champion head coach Kim Mulkey of Baylor, who defeated the ACU women in the first round last year to eventually claim her third national title; five-time NCAA Div. II coach of the year Barbara Stevens from Bentley University; four-time NCAA coach of the year Eddie Sutton; and two-time NBA title winner head coach Rudy Tomjanovich.