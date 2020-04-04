Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announces loaded 2020 class

FILE – In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, top, goes up for a shot between Boston Celtics’ Paul Pierce, left, and Al Jefferson during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. Bryant was one of eight finalists announced Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, as candidates for enshrinement into the Basketball Hall of Fame later this year, a decision that came as absolutely no surprise in his first year of eligibility. (AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc, File)

Saturday the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its 2020 class headline by Kobe Bryant.

A total of eight finalists are headed to the Hall of Fame: Kobe Bryant., Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Tamika Catchings, Kim Mulkey, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton, and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 2008 NBA MVP, and an 18-time All-Star.

In Duncan’s successful career with the Spurs, he also won five NBA titles, was a three-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, and a 15-time All-Star.

For Garnett, he was able to earn the 2008 NBA title with the Celtics defeating the Lakers 4-2 in the series. He also was named NBA MVP in 2004 and was a 15-time All-Star.

These three NBA stars are joined by 10-time WNBA All-Star Tamika Catchings of the Indiana Fever; three-time NCAA women’s champion head coach Kim Mulkey of Baylor, who defeated the ACU women in the first round last year to eventually claim her third national title; five-time NCAA Div. II coach of the year Barbara Stevens from Bentley University; four-time NCAA coach of the year Eddie Sutton; and two-time NBA title winner head coach Rudy Tomjanovich.