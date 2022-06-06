ABILENE, Texas – Softball player Mason McCord and football player Cale Nanny were named the Hardin-Simmons recipients of the American Southwest Conference Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.

Recipients of the 2021-22 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.

McCord, a marketing major from Greenville, Texas, was a first-team all-ASC selection at second base and and was a CoSIDA academic all-American. She graduated with a 3.91 GPA. She hit .347 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI in her career. She led the Cowgirls to 29 wins this year, the most at HSU since 2009.

Nanny is an education major from Agyle, Texas. He was a standout in the Cowboy football program. He played a variety of positions for the Cowboys including receiver, running back and was an all-conference punt returner. He graduated with a 3.94 GPA.

ASC 2021-22 Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor Award Recipients

Member Scholar-Athlete Major(s) Sport(s) Hometown Belhaven Matthew Ridden Public Relations Tennis Gladstone, Australia Grace Eidson Mathematics Volleyball Gainesville, Ga. Concordia Texas Victor Gomez Business Administration Soccer Austin, Texas Makaela Lauritsen Business Administration Golf Lakeway, Texas East Texas Baptist Rangel Miller Kinesiology-Wellness Management Track & Field/Cross Country Shreveport, La. Grace Stephens Biology (Human Biology) Basketball/Track & Field Keene, Texas Hardin-Simmons Cale Nanny Education Football Argyle, Texas Mason McCord Marketing Softball Greenville, Texas Howard Payne Trevor Fletcher Criminal Justice Baseball Discovery Bay, Calif. Delaney Castor History/Education Soccer Irving, Texas LeTourneau Andrew Eberhardt Biomedical Engineering Basketball Pearland, Texas Jade Merrell Kinesiology (Exercise Science) Softball McKinney, Texas Mary Hardin-Baylor Jacob Mueller Exercise and Sport Science Football Fort Worth, Texas Kayla Janikula Physical Therapy Volleyball Kingwood, Texas McMurry Christian Bryant Mathematics Soccer Midland, Texas Kelby Tidwell Mathematics Grades 7-12 Track & Field Post, Texas Ozarks Alex Ray Business Administration Baseball Franklin, Tenn. Kerigan Bradshaw Chemistry Basketball Harrison, Ark. Sul Ross State Ozias Wright Kinesiology Football Killeen, Texas Camryn Hardin Kinesiology Softball Alpine, Texas UT Dallas Ramon Garza Finance Baseball San Antonio, Texas Samantha Wong Computer Science Tennis Grapevine, Texas

Biographical information provided by each student-athletes’ Faculty Athletic Representative and Sports Information Director.

