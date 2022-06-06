ABILENE, Texas – Softball player Mason McCord and football player Cale Nanny were named the Hardin-Simmons recipients of the American Southwest Conference Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor.

The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.

Recipients of the 2021-22 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.

McCord, a marketing major from Greenville, Texas, was a first-team all-ASC selection at second base and and was a CoSIDA academic all-American. She graduated with a 3.91 GPA. She hit .347 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI in her career. She led the Cowgirls to 29 wins this year, the most at HSU since 2009.

Nanny is an education major from Agyle, Texas. He was a standout in the Cowboy football program. He played a variety of positions for the Cowboys including receiver, running back and was an all-conference punt returner. He graduated with a 3.94 GPA.

ASC 2021-22 Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor Award Recipients  

Member Scholar-Athlete Major(s) Sport(s) Hometown 
Belhaven Matthew Ridden Public Relations Tennis Gladstone, Australia 
Grace Eidson Mathematics Volleyball Gainesville, Ga. 
Concordia Texas Victor Gomez Business Administration Soccer Austin, Texas 
Makaela Lauritsen Business Administration Golf Lakeway, Texas 
East Texas Baptist Rangel Miller Kinesiology-Wellness Management Track & Field/Cross Country Shreveport, La. 
Grace Stephens Biology (Human Biology) Basketball/Track & Field Keene, Texas 
Hardin-Simmons Cale Nanny Education Football Argyle, Texas 
Mason McCord Marketing Softball Greenville, Texas 
Howard Payne Trevor Fletcher Criminal Justice Baseball Discovery Bay, Calif. 
Delaney Castor History/Education Soccer Irving, Texas 
LeTourneau Andrew Eberhardt Biomedical Engineering Basketball Pearland, Texas 
Jade Merrell Kinesiology (Exercise Science) Softball McKinney, Texas 
Mary Hardin-Baylor Jacob Mueller Exercise and Sport Science Football Fort Worth, Texas 
Kayla Janikula Physical Therapy Volleyball Kingwood, Texas 
McMurry Christian Bryant Mathematics Soccer Midland, Texas 
Kelby Tidwell Mathematics Grades 7-12 Track & Field Post, Texas 
Ozarks Alex Ray Business Administration Baseball Franklin, Tenn. 
Kerigan Bradshaw Chemistry Basketball Harrison, Ark. 
Sul Ross State Ozias Wright Kinesiology Football Killeen, Texas 
Camryn Hardin Kinesiology Softball Alpine, Texas 
UT Dallas Ramon Garza Finance Baseball San Antonio, Texas 
Samantha Wong Computer Science Tennis Grapevine, Texas 

Biographical information provided by each student-athletes’ Faculty Athletic Representative and Sports Information Director.