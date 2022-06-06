ABILENE, Texas – Softball player Mason McCord and football player Cale Nanny were named the Hardin-Simmons recipients of the American Southwest Conference Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor.
The ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor is presented to one male and one female member of the graduating class who has compiled the most outstanding record in academics, athletics and leadership over their collegiate career. The award is presented annually by the Faculty Athletics Representative at each conference member institution.
Recipients of the 2021-22 ASC Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor represent 12 different conference sports and include individuals who graduated with academic honors, hold admission to graduate-level programs, are members of academic honor societies and campus organizations; competed on national, conference or division title teams; earned Academic All-America, ASC All-Academic, Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and All-Conference honors; and who served as volunteers, tutors and mentors within the campus and the community.
McCord, a marketing major from Greenville, Texas, was a first-team all-ASC selection at second base and and was a CoSIDA academic all-American. She graduated with a 3.91 GPA. She hit .347 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI in her career. She led the Cowgirls to 29 wins this year, the most at HSU since 2009.
Nanny is an education major from Agyle, Texas. He was a standout in the Cowboy football program. He played a variety of positions for the Cowboys including receiver, running back and was an all-conference punt returner. He graduated with a 3.94 GPA.
ASC 2021-22 Scholar-Athlete Medal of Honor Award Recipients
|Member
|Scholar-Athlete
|Major(s)
|Sport(s)
|Hometown
|Belhaven
|Matthew Ridden
|Public Relations
|Tennis
|Gladstone, Australia
|Grace Eidson
|Mathematics
|Volleyball
|Gainesville, Ga.
|Concordia Texas
|Victor Gomez
|Business Administration
|Soccer
|Austin, Texas
|Makaela Lauritsen
|Business Administration
|Golf
|Lakeway, Texas
|East Texas Baptist
|Rangel Miller
|Kinesiology-Wellness Management
|Track & Field/Cross Country
|Shreveport, La.
|Grace Stephens
|Biology (Human Biology)
|Basketball/Track & Field
|Keene, Texas
|Hardin-Simmons
|Cale Nanny
|Education
|Football
|Argyle, Texas
|Mason McCord
|Marketing
|Softball
|Greenville, Texas
|Howard Payne
|Trevor Fletcher
|Criminal Justice
|Baseball
|Discovery Bay, Calif.
|Delaney Castor
|History/Education
|Soccer
|Irving, Texas
|LeTourneau
|Andrew Eberhardt
|Biomedical Engineering
|Basketball
|Pearland, Texas
|Jade Merrell
|Kinesiology (Exercise Science)
|Softball
|McKinney, Texas
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Jacob Mueller
|Exercise and Sport Science
|Football
|Fort Worth, Texas
|Kayla Janikula
|Physical Therapy
|Volleyball
|Kingwood, Texas
|McMurry
|Christian Bryant
|Mathematics
|Soccer
|Midland, Texas
|Kelby Tidwell
|Mathematics Grades 7-12
|Track & Field
|Post, Texas
|Ozarks
|Alex Ray
|Business Administration
|Baseball
|Franklin, Tenn.
|Kerigan Bradshaw
|Chemistry
|Basketball
|Harrison, Ark.
|Sul Ross State
|Ozias Wright
|Kinesiology
|Football
|Killeen, Texas
|Camryn Hardin
|Kinesiology
|Softball
|Alpine, Texas
|UT Dallas
|Ramon Garza
|Finance
|Baseball
|San Antonio, Texas
|Samantha Wong
|Computer Science
|Tennis
|Grapevine, Texas
Biographical information provided by each student-athletes’ Faculty Athletic Representative and Sports Information Director.