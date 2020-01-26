A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

MIAMI (AP) — Kansas City waited 50 years to get back to a Super Bowl. And then the Chiefs had to wait a few extra minutes once they got to Miami.

It took workers at Miami International Airport about three attempts to get one of the rolling staircases that the Chiefs would use to deplane properly lined up with the front door of their chartered jet. The delay was brief, and coach Andy Reid and the rest of the Chiefs’ delegation to make their way into the hangar for the short walk to waiting buses.