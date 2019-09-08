Adrian Peterson a healthy scratch in Skins’ opener

FILE – In this Friday, July 26, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins running backs Derrius Guice (29) and Adrian Peterson (26) run drills during the NFL football training camp in Richmond, Va. Adrian Peterson told Derrius Guice to grab some ice cubes and wrap them around his surgically repaired left knee. Guice chuckled a bit. “You’re really old school,” Guice said. “We got all this Cryotherapy and stuff, and you’re talking about bags of ice.” Old school, meet new school in the Redskins backfield headlined by a 34-year-old climbing the all-time rushing list and a 22-year-old itching to make his NFL debut 13 months after a torn ACL. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Adrian Peterson entered Sunday a single yard shy of becoming the fifth running back in NFL history to top 1,000 yards rushing in season openers.

Washington coach Jay Gruden, however, made the four-time All-Pro and 2012 NFL MVP a heathy scratch Sunday for the Redskins’ opener at Philadelphia.

That left Peterson with 999 career rushing yards in a dozen season openers and it left Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Jim Brown as well as Edgerrin James as the only members of that exclusive club.

Derrius Guice, who missed his rookie season after tearing an ACL, is Washington’s No. 1 running back and Chris Thompson and former Eagles back Wendell Smallwood were his backups.

Peterson led the Redskins with 1,042 yards last season, when he scored seven times.

The Cowboys made healthy scratches of their top picks from two of the past three drafts, putting defensive linemen Taco Charlton and Trysten Hill on the inactive list for the opener against the Giants.

Charlton was a late first-round pick in 2017, while Hill was the club’s top choice as a second-rounder this year. The decision to sit both comes despite defensive end Robert Quinn being suspended the first two games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

While Charlton had a solid preseason coming off two mostly disappointing seasons, Hill struggled from the beginning of training camp and couldn’t find his way into the rotation. Hill mostly came off the bench in his final season at Central Florida, raising questions about his relationship with the coaching staff.

Ziggy Ansah’s debut with the Seattle Seahawks was delayed as the new defensive end was inactive for the opener against Cincinnati.

Ansah had practiced all week, but was a late addition to the injury report on Friday listed with a shoulder injury, and was listed as questionable. Ansah missed most of training camp while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and a groin injury picked up during his rehab.

Guard Mike Iupati (calf) was active for Seattle after going through his first full practice in more than a month on Friday.

Tackle Cordy Glenn had already been ruled out by Cincinnati, meaning Andre Smith is expected to start at left tackle.

Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley is inactive after suffering a groin injury during Friday’s practice. Ty Long, who was signed during the offseason, will handle both punting and placekicking duties against Indianapolis. Long handled both the past two seasons with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.

The Cardinals are going to be thin on the offensive line without starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) and backups Lamont Gaillard and Brett Toth against Detroit.

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree won’t play after being signed by the Cardinals on Aug. 21. The Lions are without starting linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle) after his injury in a preseason game two weeks ago.

___

Inactives for Sunday’s games:

NY GIANTS-DALLAS

Giants: QB Alex Tanney, RB Paul Perkins, G Chad Slade, T Eric Smith, WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), TE Garrett Dickerson (quad).

Cowboys: S Darian Thompson (ankle), S Donovan Wilson (ankle), LB Luke Gifford (ankle), C Adam Redmond, G Brandon Knight, DT Trysten Hill, DE Taco Charlton.

___

CINCINNATI-SEATTLE

Bengals: DE Andrew Brown, DE Jordan Willis, RB Trayveon Williams T Cordy Glenn, QB Jake Dolegala, WR A.J. Green, WR Auden Tate.

Seahawks: DE Ziggy Ansah, DE L.J. Collier, CB Parry Nickerson, WR John Urusa, WR David Moore, WR Gary Jennings, C Joey Hunt.

___

INDIANAPOLIS-LA CHARGERS

Colts: RB Jonathan Williams, CB Marvell Tell III, LB E.J. Speed, OL Le’Raven Clark, TE Hale Hentges, DE Jabaal Sheard, DL Tyquan Lewis.

Chargers QB Easton Stick, K Michael Badgley, WR Geremy Davis, CB Trevor Williams, S Roderic Teamer, LB Jatavis Brown, DT Cortez Broughton.

___

DETROIT-ARIZONA

Lions: LB Jarrad Davis, DL Da’Shawn Hand, QB David Blough, G Oday Aboushi, G Ben Benzschawel, WR Travis Fulgham, CB Amani Oruwariye

Cardinals: WR Michael Crabtree, OL Lamont Gaillard, DL Miles Brown, OL Marcus Gilbert, OL Brett Toth, TE Darrell Daniels, DL Michael Dogbe.

___

SAN FRANCISCO-TAMPA BAY

49ers: QB C.J. Beathard, WR Jalen Hurd, WR Trent Taylor, S Jimmie Ward, CB Jason Verrett, OL Daniel Brunskill, TE Kaden Smith.

Buccaneers: QB Blaine Gabbert, S Justin Evans, WR Scotty Miller, OLB Demone Harris, G Zack Bailey, T Jerald Hawkins, TE Tanner Hudson.

___

LA RAMS-CAROLINA

Rams: WR Nasimba Webster, CB David Long Jr., LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, CColeman Shelton, OT Bobby Evans, TE Johnny Mundt, DT Greg Gaines.

Panthers: DT Vernon Butler, QB Will Grier, OT Greg Little, DE Bruce Irvin, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, WR Brandon Zylstra, OL Brandon Greene.

___

TENNESSEE-CLEVELAND

Titans: OL Kevin Pamphile, CB Tye Smith, RB Dalyn Dawkins, LB David Long, OL Nate Davis, DL Matt Dickerson, LB Reggie Gilbert.

Browns: QB Garrett Gilbert, WR Taywan Taylor, LB Sione Takitaki, LB Genard Avery, C Austin Corbett, G Wyatt Teller, TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

___

KANSAS CITY-JACKSONVILLE

Chiefs: S Jordan Lucas, LB Reggie Ragland, OL Ryan Hunter, OL Nick Allegretti, OL Martinas Rankin, TE Deon Yelder, DL Khalen Saunders.

Jaguars: WR C.J. Board, RB Devin Ozigbo, LB Austin Calitro, OT Cam Robinson, OT Cedric Ogbuehi, TE Josh Oliver, DT Marcell Dareus.

___

BALTIMORE-MIAMI

Ravens: QB Trace McSorley, WR Jaleel Scott, OLB Jaylon Ferguson, ILB Otaro Alaka, T Greg Senat, G Ben Powers, DT Daylon Mack

Dolphins: CB Ken Webster, RB Myles Gaskin, RB Patrick Laird, G Shaq Calhoun, OL Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, LB Trent Harris

___

ATLANTA-MINNESOTA

Falcons: WR Olamide Zaccheaus, RB Brian Hill, CB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, G Jamon Brown, T Matt Gono, NT Deadrin Senat

Vikings: WR Josh Doctson, CB Mike Hughes, G Dru Samia, T Oli Udoh, TE Tyler Conklin, DT Jalyn Holmes, NT Armon Watts

___

BUFFALO-NY JETS

Bills: WR/KR Andre Roberts, TE Tyler Kroft, S Dean Marlowe, S Jaquan Johnson, G Ike Boettger, OT Conor McDermott, OL Ryan Bates

Jets: RB Bilal Powell, DB Bennett Jackson, DL John Franklin-Myers, OL Chuma Edoga, DL Folorunso Fatukasi, DL Nathan Shepherd, DL Kyle Phillips

___

WASHINGTON-PHILADELPHIA

Redskins: QB Colt McCoy, RB Adrian Peterson, CB Fabian Moreau, C Ross Pierschbacher, G Wes Martin, TE Jordan Reed, DL Treyvon Hester.

Eagles: QB Nate Sudfeld, DE Shareef Miller, LB Kamu Grugier-Hill, G Nate Herbig, OL Jordan Mailata, OL Matt Pryor, DE Daeshon Hall.

___

