Angels’ Trout confirms he’ll play this year with baby on way

FILE – In this July 27, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout runs to first while watching his two-run home run during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout has decided to play for the Los Angeles Angels in the shortened baseball season, although his year will be paused in a few weeks by the birth of his first child.

The three-time AL MVP confirmed his decision Wednesday before the Angels’ final exhibition game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium.

Trout expressed uncertainty earlier this month about the safety of this unique major league season, saying he wouldn’t risk his growing family’s health to participate. After three weeks of experience with the regulations put in place by the Angels and Major League Baseball, Trout is cautiously confident in baseball’s ability to hold a season safely.

“I’m playing,” Trout said in a video conference call. “It’s definitely been great so far.”

Trout will be in the lineup when the Angels open the season Friday in Oakland, but he won’t be joined by Anthony Rendon. The Angels’ new $245 million first baseman will miss opening day and perhaps a few more games with an oblique muscle injury, manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday night.

Two weeks ago, Trout was still “up in the air” about whether to play at all this season. He has been encouraged by the low number of positive tests around baseball, along with his fellow players’ willingness to follow safety regulations.

“Guys have been respectful of others,” Trout said. “Everybody is taking responsibility to wear a mask and do social distancing and just be safe, and we’re seeing that. The results are there. Just got to pick it up and stay on it when we’re on the road. … We’re going to different cities where it’s really bad right now. It’s going to be tough. As of right now, everything is great.”

Although he’ll have to wait a bit longer to form his much-anticipated duo with Rendon, Trout’s decision to commit to the season is a boost for the Angels. They’re hoping to contend for only their second playoff berth and first postseason victory during the incredible career of Trout, who turns 29 on Aug. 7.

Trout won’t be in the Halos’ lineup every day, however: He doesn’t know how much time he’ll spend away from the team after his wife, Jessica, gives birth to their son, likely in August.

Trout hasn’t made a plan with general manager Billy Eppler for his absence from the Angels, but he plans to do so soon.

“They’ll be testing every day,” Trout said. “I’m not sure about a quarantine, but obviously I’ve got to be there for the newborn, my first one.”

The Angels’ home opener is Tuesday against Seattle.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports