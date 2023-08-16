OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was set to have foot surgery Wednesday, a potentially significant blow to the team’s defensive backfield.

Coach John Harbaugh said it isn’t a long-term injury, but he didn’t give a more specific timeline and the start of the regular season is less than four weeks away.

“There’s no long-term concern, and that’s good,” Harbaugh said. “There’s plenty of short-term concern. We’ve got to look at that, and it starts with the guys you have. We have guys that are ready to play.”

Aside from star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Humphrey might be Baltimore’s most important player. He made his third Pro Bowl last season and is a reliable presence at a cornerback position that has been in a bit of flux this past offseason.

Gone is Marcus Peters, who had been with the Ravens since 2019. He was a free agent for a while, but he finally signed with Las Vegas just before the beginning of training camp.

The Ravens signed Rock Ya-Sin, but his health has been an issue so far. Same with fellow cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis, Pepe Williams, Arthur Maulet and Trayvon Mullen.

The Ravens and Washington Commanders held their second of two joint practices at Baltimore’s facility Wednesday. After a couple of fights broke out Tuesday, there were two more significant tussles early Wednesday, but the rest of practice went pretty much without incident.

Harbaugh said Humphrey’s injury is an issue that’s lingered. The defensive back spoke to reporters Tuesday and gave no indication anything was amiss.

“They took a look at it, and said, ‘You know what? That’s something we want to take care of now instead of waiting,’” Harbaugh said.

Humphrey has been with the Ravens through his first six NFL seasons. He is one of three players in franchise history — joining Hall of Famers Ray Lewis and Ed Reed — to reach double digits in interceptions (12) and forced fumbles (13) in his career.

“It definitely hurts the defense when a leader like Marlon is not out there with us, but I know he’ll get back as soon as he can,” linebacker Roquan Smith said. “We’ll try to pick up the slack when he’s not out there. But I’m looking forward to him being up there pretty soon.”

The Ravens open the season Sept. 10 against Houston.

Cornerback Kevon Seymour made a couple of starts for the Ravens in 2021 and is still with the team, and Baltimore recently made some additions to its secondary, adding Tae Hayes and DeAndre Houston-Carson. It’s not a great time to be looking for help in the free agent market.

“It’s late. Most guys are on teams right now, so part of that with the guys who are veteran guys is: Who’s in shape? Who’s been working?” Harbaugh said. “You have to be ready to go. When you look at that, it’s really on those guys to be ready to play.”

