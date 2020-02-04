NBA changing 3-point contest format at All-Star Saturday

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  164
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Courthouse Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City of Abilene Offices City of Abilene offices Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Brownwood TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

NBA changing 3-point contest format at All-Star Saturday

National Sports

by: TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard urges on the crowd after scoring during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. The Blazers won 125-112. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

The NBA is changing the format to this season’s 3-point contest at All-Star Saturday Night in Chicago by adding a pair of deep shots that will be worth three points apiece.

That change means each round will now be a total of 27 shots instead of 25, and competitors will now get 70 seconds to finish their shots instead of the customary 60. Competitors were told of the changes in the past few days, and the NBA announced the change Tuesday night.

The two additional shots will come from six feet beyond the 3-point line, between the racks located on the wings and the one at the top of the key. Those shots — only one from each spot called the MTN DEW Zone — will be taken with a special green ball.

All-Star Saturday is Feb. 15, one night before the All-Star Game.

The list of competitors for the 3-point contest this season includes Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s Buddy Hield, Washington’s Davis Bertans, Charlotte’s Devonte’ Graham, Miami’s Duncan Robinson, Atlanta’s Trae Young, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Brooklyn’s Joe Harris.

Robinson said he was looking forward to the new format and the two deeper shots.

“More shots the merrier. I’ve got no problem with that,” Robinson told AP. “I hardly ever get a shot pressed up against the line unless it’s coming off an action or something. I’m more comfortable maybe a step off the line.”

The change is being made in part to stay consistent with the times, since NBA players are shooting more shots from deeper distances than ever. There have been nearly 300 shots made from at least 30 feet this season, already more than the total from last season.

The rest of the format for the 3-point contest — five shots per rack, five different racks, most shots worth one point and a special “money ball” worth two points — remains unchanged. There is one rack composed of five “money balls,” which a shooter can place at any of the competition’s five regular spots. The maximum score that can be reached is now 40, six more than the previous maximum.

Lillard, Hield, Bertans, Graham, Robinson and Young all rank among the NBA’s top 10 in 3-pointers made per game this season. LaVine made 13 3-pointers against Charlotte on Nov. 23, the top single-game effort in the NBA this season.

Robinson, at nearly 44% this season, has the best 3-point percentage entering Tuesday’s games of any of the eight selected for this year’s contest.

Lillard and Young are All-Stars this season. Harris is the defending champion. Bertans, Graham, LaVine, Robinson and Young are all first-time 3-point contest participants. Harris and Hield are in for the second time and Lillard is entering for the third time.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard, the 2008 slam dunk contest champion, will be back in this year’s dunk event as well. He’ll be joined by a pair of former dunk contest runner-ups — Orlando’s Aaron Gordon and Miami’s Derrick Jones Jr. — as well as first-timer Pat Connaughton of Milwaukee.

Howard is competing for the first time in 11 years.

This is the first time Chicago has played host to All-Star weekend since 1988 — the year that Michael Jordan took off from the foul line to beat Dominique Wilkins for the dunk title.

“Chicago is historical, and that’s partly the reason why I’m doing it,” Gordon said Tuesday night in an interview on TNT.

The skills contest field is loaded, with four former champions and five All-Stars in the eight-player event. Reigning champion Jayson Tatum of Boston will aim to defend his title and try to join Miami’s Dwyane Wade (2006, 2007) as the only back-to-back winner of the event.

Former champions Spencer Dinwiddie of Brooklyn, Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Clippers and Derrick Rose of Detroit are also in the skills field. They’ll be joined by Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam.

The Heat are the only team with representation in every event at All-Star weekend — Jimmy Butler and Adebayo in the game, Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro in the Rising Stars game, plus Jones in the dunk contest, Robinson in the 3-point event and Adebayo in the skills competition.

“As we should. We’ve got a lot of guys that are really good, that are making their name in this league, making their mark, showing what they’re capable of,” Butler said. “And I’m happy for them because they definitely deserve it. They’re in here all the time working on their game, studying everyone else’s game around the league and that’s what happens — you get recognized.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss