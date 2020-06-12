AP Top 25 Podcast: College football preseason takes shape

The path to playing college football has been laid out by the NCAA.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated joins AP’s Ralph Russo to discuss the proposed extend preseason put in place to make up for the preparation time taken away by the pandemic.

There are plenty of hopeful signs that the season will start on time all over the country. Schools are welcoming back athletes and testing them for coronavirus, but there is no consensus on what is the best way to go about protecting a team from the COVID-19.

Plus, why are some athletic directors pushing back against loosening restrictions on name, image and likeness now?

And what is the value of a statement from a coach about racial injustice?

