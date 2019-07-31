AP Top 25 Podcast: Uncertain East, wide-open West in Big Ten

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, back center, is surrounded by reporters and photographers during the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football media days Friday, July 19, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

There is much uncertainty among the Big Ten East superpowers heading into this season. Meanwhile, optimism abounds in the Big Ten West, where just about every team can make the case that it’s a division title contender.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast , Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview what might be the most fascinating and hard to figure Power Five conference the country.

In the East, Ohio State has a new coach and starting quarterback; Michigan is trying a new offensive scheme; Michigan State hopes to revitalize its offense; and Penn State needs a big step forward from a wave of talented underclassmen.

The West is so wide-open Nebraska, coming off a 4-8 season, is the favorite.

