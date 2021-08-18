A’s RHP Bassitt out of hospital after being hit by liner

Oakland Athletics’ Josh Harrison reacts as starting pitcher Chris Bassitt is taken off the field after Bassitt was hit in the head by a ball hit by Chicago White Sox’s Brian Goodwin during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt has a broken bone in his cheek but no eye damage after being struck on the side of the head by a line drive.

Bassitt was taken to the hospital after being hit by a drive from Brian Goodwin in the second inning of a 9-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance. He never lost consciousness.

Bassitt was released from Rush University Medical Center after receiving stitches for two cuts on his face and being diagnosed with a displaced tripod fracture in his right cheek that will require surgery.

The A’s said Wednesday that an exam of his right eye was normal for vision and no other damage was found in the eye or the orbital bone. The team also said a head CT scan revealed no further injury.

Bassitt’s agency, Meister Sports Management, released a statement thanking the A’s, White Sox and fans for their support and well wishes.

“Chris will be better than ever and back doing what he loves soon, and thanks everyone for their prayers and support,” the statement said. “Things like this remind us that in most ways we are of one heart and one mind.”

The 32-year-old Bassitt, who broke into the majors with the White Sox in 2014, is in the midst of a breakout season for Oakland. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 24 starts heading into the game, leading the AL in victories.

