Harper’s 2-run double in 9th rallies Phillies past Dodgers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper threw his helmet off rounding the bases, thrust his arms in the air and screamed while teammates stormed out of the dugout to mob him.

That’s what Philadelphia has been waiting for from its $330 million man.

Harper hit a two-run double off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen with one out in the bottom of the ninth after pinch-hitter Matt Beaty hit a three-run homer off Phillies closer Hector Neris in the top half, rallying Philadelphia to a 9-8 win over Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

“That’s what baseball is all about,” Harper said. “Against one of the best closers, it’s always fun.”

Pinch-hitter Andrew Knapp hit a double with one out after Adam Haseley’s grounder hit off Jansen’s right foot near the ankle and rolled to first base. Cesar Hernandez followed with a single and Scott Kingery’s bloop single to center scored Knapp to get the Phillies within a run. Harper then ripped a ball to the gap that bounced off A.J. Pollock’s glove and went to the wall to win it.

“That was a huge moment for Bryce,” Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. “You could see how important that was for him.”

The Phillies rebounded from a 16-2 loss in the opener of a four-game series against the two-time defending NL champions.

Cody Bellinger hit his major league-leading 34th homer and Max Muncy, A.J. Pollock and Joc Pederson also went deep for the Dodgers.

Harper hit a three-run homer and had five RBIs for the first time since April 19, 2017, at Atlanta. Brad Miller and Kingery also connected for the Phillies.

Ranger Suarez (1-0) got two outs for the win.

Neris was ejected after hitting pinch-hitter David Freese in the back with the next pitch after Beaty homered, and Kapler also was tossed.

Jansen (3-3) has four blown saves in 24 tries. He was limping in the clubhouse after the game.

“I should’ve come out of the game,” Jansen said.

Kingery drove his 13th homer out to left to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead in the first. Muncy crushed his 25th homer on an 0-2 pitch in the second to tie it at 1.

After J.T. Realmuto reached on a throwing error on third baseman Justin Turner to start the Philadelphia’s second, Miller hit a two-run shot.

Harper then blasted his 17th homer to deep center with two outs to make it 5-1.

Bellinger lined a two-run shot in the fourth and Pollock connected one batter later to cut it to 6-4. Pederson launched his 21st homer in the fifth.

STAT STORY

The Dodgers lost despite five players hitting homers for the second time in franchise history, according to STATS. The other time was May 14, 1961, against the Cubs.

STARTING TIME

Dodgers: Walker Buehler gave up six runs — two earned — and four hits in six innings.

Phillies: Vince Velasquez gave up five runs — four earned — and five hits, striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings.

BENCHED

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco wasn’t in the starting lineup because he didn’t run hard down the line on a grounder to third bases with two outs and the bases loaded during Monday night’s 16-2 loss. The throw was wide but Franco was still out.

Kapler wouldn’t call it a “benching” and added Franco said he didn’t run hard because of a groin injury, but his explanation made it clear it was disciplinary. Kapler hasn’t sat a player for lack of hustle until now and has heard plenty of criticism from media and fans for not doing it.

“Taking a player out of the lineup in a punitive way is not my natural way of handling these type of situations,” Kapler said. “In this particular situation, I thought it was critical to address in part because right after some of the other incidents that we’ve had.”

Franco grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: LF Jay Bruce left in the third inning with a right oblique strain. … SS Jean Segura didn’t start because of a heel contusion. … RHP Edubray Ramos was placed on the 10-day injury list with a right shoulder impingement and LHP Austin Davis recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. … RHP Juan Nicasio was activated from the 10-day injured list and RHP Yacksel Ríos was optioned to Triple-A.

UP NEXT

RHP Kenta Maeda (7-6, 3.82 ERA) starts for the Dodgers and RHP Nick Pivetta (4-4, 5.81 ERA) goes for the Phillies on Wednesday night.

