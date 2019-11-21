Catcher Yasmani Grandal, White Sox reach $73M, 4-year deal

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Brewers’ Yasmani Grandal smiles in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, in Milwaukee. All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal agreed to a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, finding a more lucrative free-agent market now that he no longer is burdened by draft-pick compensation. Grandal will earn $18.25 million annually as part of the deal announced Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)

CHICAGO (AP) — No longer burdened by draft-pick compensation, Yasmani Grandal found the multiyear contract he failed to get last offseason.

The All-Star catcher agreed Thursday to a $73 million, four-year contract with the Chicago White Sox.

“Exciting day for us around here, being able to add one of the elite talents at a premium position,” general manager Rick Hahn said.

Grandal turned down a $17.9 million qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers last November. A team signing him during the 2018-19 offseason would have lost a top amateur draft pick and he found a slow market. He agreed in January to a deal with Milwaukee that guaranteed $18.25 million: a $16 million salary for 2019 and a $16 million mutual option for 2020 with a $2.25 million buyout.

Selected for the All-Star team for the second time, the 31-year-old hit .246 and had career bests with 28 homers and 77 RBIs. He declined to exercise his part of the option and became a free agent again.

A free agent may only be given a qualifying offer once, so there was no draft-pick compensation attached this offseason. Chicago’s deal will pay him $18.25 million annually.

The switch-hitter has had four straight seasons with more than 20 home runs. He leads major league catchers with 117 homers since 2015 and ranks third in that span with 322 RBIs.

Hahn said the White Sox met with Grandal at the general managers meetings in Arizona last week and reached an agreement on Wednesday night. The move gives Chicago two All-Star catchers following James McCann’s first selection last season. Hahn said either could be used at designated hitter by manager Rick Renteria, with Grandal also getting time at first base.

“Having too many guys who are quality big leaguers is a good thing, not something that we necessarily view as a problem,” Hahn said. “We want to provide Ricky with enough flexibility and different options to set a quality lineup each day.”

Outfielder Daniel Palka was designated for assignment to make room for Grandal on the 40-man roster.

Chicago went 72-89 in its seventh straight losing season and missed the playoffs for the 13th time in 14 years since the 2005 team won the World Series. But with young players establishing themselves in the majors and promising prospects in the minors, the White Sox think they are setting themselves up to make a big jump.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito went from posting the highest ERA among qualifiers to making his first All-Star team last season, going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA in 29 starts.

The White Sox could have a solid rotation if Michael Kopech bounces back from Tommy John surgery and Dylan Cease progresses. Both are 23. Kopech showed promise in his first four major league starts in 2018 before getting hurt. Cease debuted last July and went 4-7 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 starts.

Tim Anderson led the majors with a .335 average. Yoán Moncada had a breakthrough season, hitting .315 with 25 homers and 79 RBIs. Eloy Jiménez showed pop as a rookie, with a .267 average, 31 homers and 79 RBIs. Prized outfielder Luis Robert figures to debut next spring, and promising second baseman Nick Madrigal is in the pipeline.

“I’m going to prognosticate how this plays or how people should interpret it or what this means in terms of what we’re going to do next,” Hahn said. “Generally, in my experience, people don’t want to hear about the labor; they want to see the baby. We had a boy today, I guess. … My point being the impact this has on future deals, we’ll talk about after there’s future deals.”

Notes: Grandal would earn a $100,000 bonus if voted AL MVP. $90,000 for finishing second, $80,000 for third, $70,000 for fourth and $60,000 for fifth. He would get $100,000 for World Series MVP, $75,000 for League Championship Series MVP, $50,000 if he is selected an All-Star by The Sporting News, $25,000 each if he starts in the All-Star Game or wins a Gold Glove, and $15,000 apiece if he is an All-Star reserve or wins a Silver Slugger.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports