Click seeks quick success with Astros after replacing Luhnow

Breaking News
Winter Weather Outlook: Snow, sleet, freezing rain will continue to fall Wednesday
1  of  164
Closings and Delays
A Habitat for Learning (Both Locations) A Ok Driving School Abilene and Brownwood Office of the Attorney General Abilene Cactus Lions Club Abilene Chamber of Commerce Wake Up Wednesday Abilene Christian Schools Abilene Christian University Abilene City Hall Abilene CityLink Bus Service Abilene Gymnastics Sports Center Abilene Housing Authority Abilene ISD Abilene Junior Academy Abilene Learning Academy Abilene Public Library Abilene Woman's Club ACU Center for Speech, Language & Learning Albany ISD All God's Children CDC Anson ISD Aspermont ISD Baird ISD Baird Senior Center Ballinger ISD Bangs ISD Betty Hardwick Center Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breakfast on Beech Street Breckenridge ISD Bronte ISD Brookesmith ISD Brown County Courthouse Brownwood ISD Brownwood Senior Citizens Center Brownwood St. John's Church Food Pantry Brownwood Workforce Center Callahan County Courthouse Callahan County Meals on Wheels Calvary Baptist Church Cedar Creek Counseling Children of Light Christian Service Center of Abilene Church of the Heavenly Rest Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco City and Rural Rides City of Abilene Offices City of Abilene offices Clyde CISD Clyde Senior Center Coleman ISD Coleman Senior Center Colorado City ISD Cook Children's Maternal Fetal Medicine Cross Plains ISD Cross Plains Senior Citizens Center Day Nursery of Abilene De Leon ISD Denton Valley Baptist Church Department of Family and Protective Services offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Department of State Health Services offices in Regions 1, 2, and 9 Dyess Air Force Base Early ISD Eastland County Courthouse Eastland ISD Eula ISD First Baptist Church Baird First Baptist Church Haskell Food Bank of West Central Texas Glo Daycare Center Gorman ISD Grace Baptist Church Grace Baptist Church Hamlin Collegiate ISD Hardin Simmons University Haskell CISD Haskell County Courthouse Hawley ISD Hendrick Cancer Center Hendrick Pulmonary Rehab Highland ISD Ira ISD Jim Ned CISD Jones County Courthouse Kenley School Kids Kampus Child Care Center Kids of Faith Learning Center Kids on Maple Street Day Care KinderCare Kiwanis Club Abilene Knox City-O'Brien ISD Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Meals on Wheels Abilene Merkel City Hall Merkel ISD Minda St. Child Development Center Mission Abilene Moran ISD Mullin ISD Munday CISD NeeCee's Barber College New Beginnings Childcare Academy New Beginnings Christian Academy Open Door Pregnancy and Family Resource Centers in Cisco and Breckenridge Paint Creek ISD Panther Creek CISD Pioneer Drive Baptist Church Child Development Center Potosi Baptist Church Pregnancy Resources of Abilene Premier High School Ranger ISD Region 14 Service Center Regional Victim Crisis Center Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Roscoe Collegiate ISD Rotan ISD Rule ISD S. 11th & Willis Church of Christ Salvation Army Abilene Santa Anna ISD Second Chance Cowboy Church of Clyde Shackelford County Courthouse Shiloh Baptist Church Small World of Learning Day Care Snyder ISD Snyder Workforce Center Snyder Workforce Center Southwest Park Baptist Church St. John's Episcopal School St. Vincent Palloti Church RCIA-RE Classes Stamford ISD Stonewall County Courthouse Sweetwater City Offices Sweetwater ISD Taylor County Appraisal District Taylor County Courthouse Taylor County Offices Texas Department of Motor Vehicles - Abilene Texas Health and Human Services Offices in Regions 1, 2 and 9 Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Throckmorton ISD TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC Abilene TSTC Breckenridge TSTC Brownwood TSTC Sweetwater Tye City Hall United Methodist Food Pantry Wallace Senior Center West Texas Back Clinic Winters ISD Woodlawn Church of Christ Wylie Baptist Church Wylie ISD Wylie United Methodist Church YMCA Abilene YMCA of Abilene YMCA Preschool & After School Care Zephyr ISD

Click seeks quick success with Astros after replacing Luhnow

National Sports

by: KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

James Click, the newly-hired Houston Astros general manager, talks during a baseball press conference Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — James Click knows Houston’s sign-stealing scandal has tarnished the franchise’s reputation.

Instead of looking back at the turmoil, the new general manager hopes he can help the Astros make a fresh start.

“We’re focused on the future,” he said. “Obviously, there’s been some things in the past that may have, have not gone the way that the Astros organization wanted it to. I wasn’t here for that. I’m trying to bring a fresh look.”

Click was introduced on Tuesday, joining a scandal-plagued team that scrambled to fill two major roles just before the start of spring training.

Click took over for Jeff Luhnow, suspended for a season by Major League Baseball and then fired. The Astros last week hired 70-year-old Dusty Baker to take over for AJ Hinch as manager.

The 42-year-old Click spent the last three seasons as the Tampa Bay Rays’ vice president of baseball operations. Click had been with Tampa Bay for the last 14 seasons.

Astros owner Jim Crane lauded the combined experience of Click and Baker, who have joined a team that lost a seven-game World Series to Washington.

“They’ve both been in baseball a long time and have unbelievable experience,” Crane said. “We’re confident that under their leadership we will win another championship or championships.”

Click seemed undaunted at the challenge of taking over a team portrayed as an outlaw. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred concluded the Astros used electronics to illicitly steal signs during their run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season.

“My goal is to help us win this year, nothing less,” Click said. “I’m confident that with the talent we have in the front office and the talent we have on the field that we will be competitive for years to come.”

Click is a Yale graduate and wrote for the analytics website Baseball Prospectus for several years before being hired by the Rays.

Click was involved in guiding and overseeing all aspects of the baseball operations department. His areas of focus were research and development, strategic planning and innovation.

Crane was asked if he was concerned about hiring someone who has never been a general manager to lead his team during these trying times.

“He’s worked in almost every department and has tons of experience and was primed to be a general manager,” Crane said. “With his experience level, and his interaction with the guys, and our entire staff, I think he’s definitely the right person and I have no reservations whatsoever putting them in the job. I know we can do it.”

Click is the 13th general manager in franchise history.

“Winning a championship is going to be on the front burner at all times,” Click said. “I’m really looking forward to getting to know Dusty and everybody here at the Astros and figuring out the best way to do that.”

In his report on Houston’s sign-stealing, Manfred called the culture in the team’s front office “problematic.” Before the sign-stealing sanctions, the Astros were widely criticized when assistant general manager Brandon Taubman was fired after yelling at female reporters about closer Roberto Osuna during the team’s celebration after winning the AL Championship Series.

Click didn’t have any comment on how things were done in the past, but vowed that he’d foster a nurturing culture under his watch.

“Culture is something that I take very seriously,” he said. “And I think we’d like to do everything we can to continue to make sure that this is an employee-first culture, the kind of place where people want to work and are involved and engaged in every phase of your life, that continue the positive culture that we have with the Astros.”

Crane found a new manager and general manager in less than a month after Luhnow and Hinch were fired on Jan. 13. The Astros also were fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under the Major League Constitution, and forfeited their next two first- and second-round amateur draft picks.

Álex Cora, the bench coach for the Astros in 2017 and the manager who guided the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series title, recently parted with Boston. Carlos Beltrán, singled out for his role in the cheating scheme while playing for the 2017 Astros, was let go as manager of the New York Mets last month before working his first game.

____

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss