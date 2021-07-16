Defending champs Clanton, Suwannapura tied for LPGA lead

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura shot a bogey-free 5-under 65 in alternate-shot play Friday to take a share of the lead into the final round of the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok had a bogey-free 67 to match Clanton and Suwannapura at 15-under 195 at Midland Country Club. The teams will close Saturday with a best-ball round.

Suwannapura and Clanton won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suwannapura and Clanton had their third straight 65, playing alternate shot Wednesday and best ball Thursday.

European Solheim Cup players Carlota Ciganda and Mel Reid were 14 under after a 66.

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, the Thai sisters who shot a 59 in best-ball play Thursday to take a two-stroke lead, had a 71 to drop into a tie for fourth at 13 under with Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh (66) and Mi Jung Hur and Jeongeun Lee6 (68).

Nelly and Jessica Korda, tied for the first-round lead after a 65, were 10 under after a 66. Nelly Korda is making her first start since winning the Meijer LPGA Classic and the KPMG Women’s PGA in consecutive weeks to take the No. 1 spot in the world. The sisters will represent the U.S. in the Olympics.

The Evian Championship, the fourth major of the year, is next week in France.