Ex-Browns receiver Antonio Callaway gets 10-game drug ban

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Browns wide receiver Antonio Callaway has been suspended 10 games by the NFL for another violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy said Friday that Callaway will begin serving the suspension immediately.

The 22-year-old player was suspended four games earlier this season for a drug violation. He was released on Thursday by Cleveland just hours before the club played the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns ran out of patience with Callaway, who had legal troubles in college at Florida.

Browns coach Freddie Kitchens benched Callaway for Sunday’s game against Buffalo after the receiver arrived late for the game.

Despite his troubled past, Callaway was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round last year. He had 34 catches for 586 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie.

Callaway is now a free agent and can sign with any team.

