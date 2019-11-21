Kim builds 2-shot lead in LPGA Tour Championship

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Sei Young Kim made a 12-foot eagle putt on the 17th hole to pull away from the pack with a 7-under 65 for a two-shot lead Thursday after the opening round of the season-ending CME Globe Tour Championship.

At stake is the richest prize ever in women’s golf, with $1.5 million going to the winner, regardless of her position in the Race to CME Globe standings.

Kim, already a two-time winner on the LPGA this year, was bogey-free on a pleasant, breezy Tiburon Golf Club.

Nelly Korda ran off three straight birdies on the front nine and really poured it on late, playing her final three holes in 4 under. That put Korda, at No. 3 the highest-ranked American in women’s golf, at 67 with So Yeon Ryu and Georgia Hall.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports