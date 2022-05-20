TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on the second round of the PGA Championship (all times local):

8:45 a.m.

World No. 1 and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler has started his second round at the PGA Championship after posting a 1-over on a difficult opening day.

Scheffler’s group includes world No. 2 Jon Rahm and No. 3 Collin Morikawa. All struggled with over-par rounds in the heat Thursday afternoon. They face windy conditions this morning in their chase to make the weekend. The morning forecast at Southern Hills includes wind gusts up to 35 mph.

The group started on No. 10. Scheffler’s round just missed a big start when his first putt on the par-3 11th from 72 feet just skimmed over the left lip of the cup.

Justin Thomas birdied his first hole of the day at No. 10 to join a group at 4-under, one shot behind leader Rory McIlroy.

7:30 a.m.

Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the second round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where a crowded leaderboard will be giving chase and Tiger Woods will be fighting to make the cut.

Woods tees off in the morning along with McIlroy, who opened with a 5-under 65, and Jordan Spieth, who had struggles of his own during a 72 on Thursday. Woods shot 74 after five bogeys during an eight-hole stretch and two more to finish.

Will Zalatoris and Tom Hoge begin the day one shot behind McIlroy, who is trying to add a fifth major and third PGA title, eight years after his last in a memorable 2014 season in which he raised both the Wannamaker Trophy and Claret Jug.

Others on the first page of the leaderboard include former PGA champion Justin Thomas, who is seeking a second major five years later, and Cameron Smith, who won The Players Championship in March.

