WASHINGTON (AP) — Pablo López of the Miami Marlins has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Washington Nationals.

Miami leads 2-0 after Bryan De La Cruz doubled and scored in the third and Luke Williams homered off Erick Fedde in the fourth.

López has been far from perfect, issuing three walks and hitting two batters. He has five strikeouts and has thrown 80 pitches.

The 26-year-old is making his 16th start this season and 78th of his major league career, all with the Marlins. He entered 5-4 with a 2.98 ERA this year.

Washington lost Juan Soto to an apparent left leg injury. Soto was wincing in pain after making a throw in right field in the top of the third and left the game after getting caught in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.

