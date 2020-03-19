NFL allowing teams to announce free agency agreements

FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2019, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos are waiving Joe Flacco with a failed physical designation, putting another veteran NFL quarterback on the open market. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the decision. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

The NFL has changed course and is allowing teams to announce agreements they have reached with free agents as well as trades.

Though the league’s business year began Wednesday, the NFL instructed teams to hold back direct confirmations of those transactions because they are not official until contracts are signed and players have taken physicals.

The agreements and trades leaked out anyway, and on Thursday the NFL sent a memo to the 32 teams telling them it has amended its policy.

Clubs are now permitted to announce when they’ve agreed to terms with players once contracts have been agreed upon and submitted to all parties, including the player and agent. Similarly, trades can be announced once the paperwork has been submitted.

The league has barred travel by players to team facilities and also halted club personnel traveling to meet with free agents as a safeguard against the new coronavirus.

So the agreements between the Buccaneers and Tom Brady, or between Amari Cooper and the Cowboys, can now come from the teams.

Still, some clubs are wary of doing so. Denver waived 2013 Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, according to a person familiar with the move who spoke anonymously because the Broncos have said nothing.

But the Ravens confirmed their trade for veteran defensive end Calais Campbell.

Flacco had lost his job to rookie Drew Lock and also has neck issues that could affect if he continues playing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL