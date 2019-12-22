Tannehill’s throwing helps Titans to early lead vs. Saints

File-This Dec. 12, 2019, file photo shows Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) handing off to running back Mark Ingram (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Baltimore. As he draws closer to a milestone birthday, Ingram wants everyone to know he’s still got what it takes to score a bunch of touchdowns, rush for 1,000 yards and earn an invite to the Pro Bowl. “I feel like people say when you’re 30 you’re dead,” Ingram said Wednesday. “I turn 30 at the end of this week, but my best football is ahead of me.” (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):

1:40 p.m.

Ryan Tannehill has taken the lead in a showdown of the NFL’s top-rated quarterbacks.

Tannehill has completed all four of his passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, and the Tennessee Titans have jumped out to a 14-0 lead with 4:50 left in the first quarter.

Drew Brees, who set a couple NFL records in the Saints’ game Monday night, is 2 of 4 for 6 yards.

At stake for the Saints is the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and home-field throughout the playoffs. The Titans still could lose this game needing to beat Houston in the regular season finale to earn the AFC’s sixth and final playoff berth.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

1:35 p.m.

The New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley is running all over the Washington Redskins in a battle of teams with a 3-11 record.

Barkley has four carries for 108 yards in the game’s first 8:14, most notably a 67-yard touchdown that put New York up 14-7.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is showing no rust after missing the past two games with a sprained right ankle. Jones is 3 of 3 for 42 yards and a touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard.

— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland.

1:25 p.m.

It wasn’t pretty, but Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has scored his first NFL touchdown against the Bengals.

With the ball at the 1-yard line, the 315-pound Wilkins lined up at fullback and ran into the flat to catch a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Wilkins fumbled at the 1 and recovered in the end zone for the score.

Wilkins was Miami’s first-round draft pick in April.

— Steven Wine reporting from Miami.

1:20 p.m.

Drew Brees will not be taking home another piece of NFL history, at least not against Tennessee.

Brees came into Sunday’s game having completed his last 22 passes last Monday night when he passed Peyton Manning for career touchdown passes with 541. He also completed 96.7 percent of his passes (29 of 30) in that game for the single-best completion percentage in NFL history.

The Saints quarterback needed to complete the first three passes in Tennessee to tie the mark for consecutive completions currently shared by Nick Foles, Philip Rivers, Marcus Mariota and Ryan Tannehill.

Brees completed his first pass to Michael Thomas. But his second pass to Thomas was broken up, stopping his streak at 23 straight completions.

That ties him with Manning, who had 23 consecutive completions over two games in December 2008.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

11 a.m.

It’s a big Sunday for several NFL teams fighting for playoff positioning, including the Baltimore Ravens, who can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The Ravens travel to face the Browns, who are still clinging to playoff hopes, but have to win and get lots of help from other teams.

Other important games include New Orleans at Tennessee, Pittsburgh at the New York Jets and Dallas at Philadelphia.

The Saints are one of four NFC teams with at least 11 wins and need to keep winning for a possible first-round bye. The Titans and Steelers are fighting for the final wild-card spot in the AFC, and the Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with a win over the Eagles.

