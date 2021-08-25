Orioles snap 19-game skid with 10-6 win over Angels

Baltimore Orioles’ DJ Stewart gestures after hitting a two-run home run off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

BALTIMORE (AP) — After 19 consecutive losses, the Baltimore Orioles were ready to try just about anything.

Newcomer Chris Ellis found that out while preparing to make his first big league start.

“I was sitting at my locker, kind of just going over the lineup for the day, and I saw Trey Mancini walking though there with a bunch of sage. Everybody was getting a whiff of it,” Ellis said. “Maybe we’ll have to start doing that before every game.”

The Orioles finally stopped their slide Wednesday night, rallying to beat Los Angeles 10-6 after a shaky start by Shohei Ohtani left the Angels’ bullpen with too much to do.

The Angels were up 6-2 in the fourth inning and 6-4 when Ohtani left the game after the top of the sixth. Baltimore scored a run in the seventh and five in the eighth. Ramón Urías and Kelvin Gutierrez drew bases-loaded walks to put the Orioles up 7-6, and pinch-hitter Austin Hays added a two-run double.

The Orioles were two losses shy of the American League record for the longest skid — which they set themselves in 1988 when they started 0-21.

“The clubhouse is loud right now. There’s a lot of people that are very excited, relieved,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “It’s good to hear our guys feel good about the game they just played.”

Ohtani allowed three homers on the mound and struck out three times at the plate, but the Orioles still seemed headed to a 20th straight loss after Brandon Marsh hit his first career homer, a three-run shot in the fourth that made it 6-2.

It was 6-5 when Jake Petricka (0-1) allowed a single, a double and an intentional walk to start the bottom of the eighth. He then walked Urías, his final batter, on four pitches to tie the game.

James Hoyt came on and struck out Jahmai Jones, but then he walked Gutierrez on a full count. Hays then doubled to left with the bases loaded, and Cedric Mullins added a sacrifice fly.

When Tyler Wells retired the final batter of the game on a flyout to right, he hugged catcher Pedro Severino and the Orioles celebrated casually on the field. The fans — many of whom probably came to see Ohtani — roared their approval.

“They really were behind us tonight,” Mancini said. “I’m so thankful and we are so thankful, especially after this streak, that they’re still so supportive of us.”

Mullins and Anthony Santander hit solo homers in the first, and DJ Stewart hit a two-run shot off Ohtani in the fourth.

“I feel like the homers were a little bit ambushed,” Ohtani said through a translator. “I need to make better pitches when they’re expecting the fastball.”

Jared Walsh hit a solo homer for the Angels.

Tanner Scott (5-4) won in relief for the Orioles.

Ohtani allowed four runs and five hits in five innings. Ellis yielded three runs and five hits in three-plus innings after the Orioles claimed him off waivers from Tampa Bay on Friday.

Mullins’ homer came on Ohtani’s first pitch of the game, but after Santander’s solo shot gave Baltimore a 2-0 lead, the Angels tied it almost immediately on a two-run single by Marsh in the second.

Walsh homered for Los Angeles in the fourth, and Marsh added his three-run shot later in the inning.

Mullins brought home a run in the seventh with a groundout.

Conner Greene, recalled from Triple-A Norfolk before the game, pitched two hitless innings of relief for the Orioles.

SUPERSTITIONS

Mancini credited catcher Austin Wynns with the idea for the sage.

“He and I just walked around the ballpark and just saged everything we possibly could,” Mancini said.

Mancini also said he was letting his mustache grow until the team won.

“I hate having a mustache,” the Baltimore first baseman said. “As kind of a form of self-punishment, but also trying to keep things a little lighter, I told all the guys that I was going to shave it off whenever we won.”

PULLED

Ohtani was taken out after 84 pitches. Manager Joe Maddon indicated he might have left the two-way sensation in for the bottom of the sixth, but his spot in the order came up in the top half, so there was no need to leave him on the mound to get him another plate appearance.

“I just thought that was a hard five innings,” Maddon said. “I didn’t see any reason to push him.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Los Angeles put RHP Dylan Bundy (right shoulder strain) on the 10-day injured list after he left his start Tuesday night after nine batters. The Angels also put RHPs Austin Warren and Reid Detmers on the IL. … The Angels recalled INF Kean Wong from Triple-A Salt Lake and selected the contracts of Petricka and RHP Elvis Peguero. … OF Justin Upton, who turned 34 on Wednesday, did not play because of left calf problems.

Orioles: SS Jorge Mateo (lower back discomfort) did not play.

UP NEXT

RHP Jaime Barria (2-2) takes the mound for the Angels against Baltimore’s Keegan Akin (0-8) in Thursday’s series finale. Akin allowed four runs in three innings against Los Angeles on July 2.

