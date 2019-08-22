Patriots safety Chung indicted on cocaine possession charge

FILE — In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots’ Patrick Chung gestures before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession. A Belknap County grand jury indicted the 32-year-old Chung on Aug. 8, 2019. Authorities said Chung knowingly possessed cocaine on June 25 while in Meredith, N.H. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, according to court paperwork released Thursday.

A Belknap County grand jury indicted Chung, 32, on Aug. 8.

Members of the Meredith, New Hampshire, police department were called to Chung’s residence June 25 “on a call for service” and obtained evidence leading to the felony drug charge, Belknap County Attorney Andrew Livernois said in a statement.

Livernois declined to provide additional details on the case.

Chung’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday.

It is not clear whether Chung has an attorney who can speak for him. The court file doesn’t list one.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Patrick Chung,” the Patriots tweeted . “We will not be commenting while his judicial proceedings take place.”

The team also didn’t say whether Chung would play Thursday night at a preseason home game against the Carolina Panthers.

Chung has been an integral part of the Patriots defense during his two stints with the team. New England drafted him in the second round in 2009. He left in free agency in 2012 and signed with the Eagles.

He spent one year in Philadelphia and returned to New England in 2014. He won Super Bowl rings with the Patriots to conclude the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.