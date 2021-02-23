Pau Gasol says he’s going home, signing again with Barcelona

FILE – Milwaukee Bucks’ Pau Gasol warms up before the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Milwaukee, in this Thursday, March 7, 2019, file photo. Pau Gasol is going home, announcing Tuesday that he will sign to play with FC Barcelona again and rejoin the franchise with which he started his professional basketball career more than 20 years ago. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)

BARCELONA (AP) — Pau Gasol is going home, announcing Tuesday that he will sign to play with FC Barcelona again and rejoin the franchise with which he started his professional basketball career more than 20 years ago.

Gasol is a six-time NBA All-Star, winning a pair of championships with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 40-year-old who was born in Barcelona last appeared in the NBA on March 10, 2019, for Milwaukee.

“I’m happy to return to the club where I began, and I’m excited about this new opportunity,” he wrote in a post on social media. “I hope to contribute to the first team very soon. I want to thank Barca and its technical staff for making it possible to join them.”

Gasol debuted for Barcelona in the 1998-99 season, was part of two Liga ACB — the top Spanish league — championships in three years, then was the No. 3 pick in the 2001 NBA draft. He was the rookie of the year for Memphis in 2002, won three Olympic medals with Spain and was part of the team that won the FIBA world championship, now called the Basketball World Cup, in 2006.

Gasol has been bothered by a foot injury over the past two years, though Tuesday’s announcement suggests he believes he’s ready to play again.

“I want to put my skills and experience at the disposal of the club at a key point in the season, while at the same time making progress in my physical condition and getting into the rhythm of competition,” Gasol said.

The 7-foot-1 Gasol averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds in 1,226 regular-season games with five NBA clubs, which also include Chicago and San Antonio.

___

More AP sports coverage from Europe: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-europe and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports