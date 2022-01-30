How well do you know the Winter Olympics? Try this quiz:

Bronze Medalist (1 point each)

1. What city did Beijing defeat in a close vote to host the 2022 Olympics?

a.) Stockholm, Sweden

b.) Oslo, Norway

c.) Almaty, Kazakhstan

2. Who was the last woman to win back-to-back gold medals in women’s figure skating?

a.) Katarina Witt

b.) Sonja Henie

c.) Peggy Fleming

3. Which country did the U.S. defeat to win an unexpected gold medal in men’s curling in 2018?

a.) Canada

b.) Finland

c.) Sweden

4. What skiing star rebounded from a terrible-looking crash in the men’s downhill in 1998 and won gold medals in that year’s super-G and giant slalom?

a.) Tommy Moe

b.) Fritz Strobl

c.) Hermann Maier

5. Which sport returned to the Winter Olympics in 2002 for the first time since 1948?

a.) Curling

b.) Skeleton

c.) Short track speedskating

6. Brian Boitano of the U.S. defeated Brian Orser of Canada to win the men’s figure skating title in 1988. Which future gold medalist finished third?

a.) Evgeni Plushenko

b.) Aleksei Urmanov

c.) Viktor Petrenko

Silver Medalist (3 points each)

7. Who hosted the Winter Olympics the last time it was held the same year as the Summer Games?

a.) Lillehammer, Norway

b.) Albertville, France

c.) Sarajevo, Yugoslavia

8. Which of the following is the highest?

a.) Total medals won by South Korea in short track speedskating

b.) Total medals won by Norway in biathlon

c.) Total medals won by the United States in snowboarding

9. Which sport uses the Gundersen method?

a.) Nordic combined

b.) Cross-country skiing

c.) Biathlon

10. Which two countries finished 1-2 in the men’s 4x10km cross-country skiing relay for four straight Olympics from 1992-2002 – including three races in which the final margin was under a second?

a.) Italy and Norway

b.) Germany and Norway

c.) Germany and Sweden

11. What year was luge introduced to the Olympic program?

a.) 1964

b.) 1976

c.) 1980

12. What is the only non-European country to win a gold medal in ski jumping?

a.) Canada

b.) Japan

c.) United States

13. Who scored the tying and winning goals in Canada’s overtime victory over the U.S. for the 2014 women’s hockey gold medal?

a.) Hayley Wickenheiser

b.) Meghan Agosta

c.) Marie-Philip Poulin

14. How many gold medals will be contested in freestyle skiing at the Beijing Olympics?

a.) 6

b.) 9

c.) 13

15. Which Dutch speedskater has won 11 medals, the most by any Winter Olympian not representing Norway?

a.) Ard Schenk

b.) Sven Kramer

c.) Ireen Wust

Gold Medalist (5 points each)

16. In 2018, snowboarder Shaun White gave the U.S. a milestone when he won the country’s 100th gold medal in Winter Games history. What sport did the first American gold come in, back in 1924?

a.) Bobsled

b.) Figure skating

c.) Speedskating

17. Which star athlete did NOT win three gold medals in Pyongchang in 2018?

a.) French biathlete Martin Fourcade

b.) Norwegian cross-country skier Marit Bjorgen

c.) Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo

18. Which country’s entry finished one spot behind Jamaica in the two-man bobsled in 1988?

a.) Monaco

b.) Taiwan

c.) New Zealand

19. This U.S. speedskater had a chance at a medal taken away when the 10,000m race was called off amid warm weather and melting ice. He then won two golds four years later.

a.) Jack Shea

b.) Irving Jaffee

c.) Eric Heiden

Do You Believe In Miracles? (10-point bonus)

20. The Soviet Union hockey team that lost to the United States in 1980 featured four players who are now in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto. Who are they?

ANSWERS

1. c

2. a

3. c

4. c

5. b

6. c

7. b

8. a

9. a

10. a

11. a

12. b

13. c

14. c

15. c

16. c

17. b

18. c

19. b

20. Viacheslav Fetisov, Valeri Kharlamov, Sergei Makarov, Vladislav Tretiak

___

SCORING

33-63 — World Record

21-32 — Olympic champion

10-20 — Medal contender

0-10 — Back to the trials

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports