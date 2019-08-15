Rodgers held out of preseason game with back tightness

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Matt LaFleur bump fists during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be held out of Thursday night’s preseason game against the Ravens because of back tightness.

The Packers made the announcement on Twitter , saying the decision to keep him on the sideline “is precautionary.”

Rodgers was poised to play the first game since sustaining a concussion in the season finale last year. He sat out Green Bay’s 28-26 win over Houston last week.

The back ailment means Rodgers will have to wait at least another week to test out the new offense employed by Green Bay first-year coach Matt LaFleur.

DeShone Kizer, Tim Boyle and Manny Wilkins split time at quarterback against Houston.

