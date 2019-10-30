Saban: Tua may be game-time decision, Forristall out 6 weeks

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) walks off the field having missed the game due to an earlier injury after an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is returning to practice, but tight end Miller Forristall could be out for the next six weeks.

Coach Nick Saban says that Tagovailoa could be “a game time decision” with a sprained right ankle but he was set to practice Wednesday. Mac Jones started for the Tide against Arkansas

Saban says Forristall got hit in the throat in the Arkansas game and had surgery to repair an injury to his voice box. The second-ranked Crimson Tide is off this week before playing No. 1 LSU.

Forristall has 12 catches for 131 yards and three touchdowns. Saban says it didn’t initially seem like a serious injury and Forristall was able to return to the game. Backup tight end Major Tennison has 21 yards and a TD on three catches.

