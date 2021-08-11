Strus has 32 points, hits 3 in sudden death to lift Heat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Strus scored 32 points, hitting the winning 3-pointer in sudden-death double overtime to give the Miami Heat a 97-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the NBA Summer League.

Summer league rules dictate the first basket wins in double overtime.

Strus grabbed the opening tip in double OT, took a few dribbles to set up the defender and then rose up in the air to bury the jumper from the top of the key. Strus walked away confidently after the shot hit the net and teammates ran on to the floor to celebrate with him.

The small forward was 7 of 17 from 3-point range and had nine rebounds.

Strus played in 39 games last season for the Heat, averaging 6.1 points.

“All season long we are developing and developing and working on everything,” Strus said about playing for the Heat. “They put you in the games and give you all of the confidence in the world to play well.”

Miami center Omer Yurtseven had a big game with 23 points and 11 rebounds and DeJon Jarreau added 14 points and 10 assists.

Grizzlies first-round draft pick Ziaire Williams had 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, and point guard John Konchar added 12 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

CAVALIERS 94, MAGIC 84

Evan Mobley, the No. 3 pick in the draft, had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Cleveland beat fifth overall draft pick Jalen Suggs and Orlando.

Mobley scored from every level, knocking down 3s, short-range jumpers and down in the low post. He also showed his ability as a passer, threading the needle on a slick pass to Isaac Okoro for a two-handed jam.

Okoro finished with 15 points and Trevon Bluiett had 14.

Suggs had a solid game for the Magic with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Suggs started slowly, but seemed to catch fire late in the second quarter when he elevated above several players in the lane and threw down a one-handed dunk off an offensive rebound. On the following possession Suggs showed off his playmaking ability, driving the lane and kicking out to the corner to Bluiett for an open 3-pointer.

NETS 97, BUCKS 91

Brooklyn first-round draft pick Cameron Thomas scored 22 points and had four assists, and David Duke Jr. added 10 points and nine rebounds against Milweakee.

Quinndary Weatherspoon added 15 points for the Nets, but struggled with eight turnovers.

Day’Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn’s other first-round draft selection, looked solid with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. He also had eight rebounds.

Jordan Nwora finished with a team-high 22 points for the Bucks, but was just 1 of 11 from beyond the 3-point arc. Milwaukee was 5 of 25 from long range and was outrebounded 44-33.

PELICANS 80, THUNDER 65

Naji Marshall had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Kira Lewis Jr. added 12 points and the New Orleans beat Oklahoma City going away. First-round pick Trey Murphy chipped in with 10 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Aaron Wiggins led Oklahoma City with 16 points. Josh Giddey, the No. 6 pick in the draft, did not play.

WARRIORS 90, RAPTORS 84

First-round pick Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points and four rebounds in the win as Golden State stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green took in the game from the stands. Kuminga struggled from the floor, going 5 of 17 but did make 3 of 6 shots from beyond the arc. He also had six turnovers.

Moses Moody, the 14th pick in the draft, added 14 points in the win.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes, the No. 4 overall pick, was limited to 13 points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field. He had eight rebounds. Malachi Flynn led the Raptors with 16 points and Precious Achiuwa had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

JAZZ 81, MAVERICKS 80, 2OT

In the second sudden-death game of the night, Trent Forrest scored 16 points and hit a free throw in the second overtime to seal Utah’s come-from behind win. The Jazz pushed the game into a first overtime when Elijah Hughes buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer from the left wing off a side inbounds play at the end of regulation.

Dakota Mathias added 14 points for the Jazz.

Robert Franks had 17 points and L.J. Figueroa had 14 rebounds for the Mavericks, who shot just 37% from the field.

KNICKS 91, LAKERS 82

New York guards Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride combined for 47 points, and the Knicks scored 33 fourth-quarter points to hold off Los Angeles.

Quickley, named to the All-Rookie second team last season, made all 10 of his free throws and scored 25 points with seven assists. McBride, the 36th overall pick out of West Virginia, hit all six of his 3-pointers and scored 22.

Obi Toppin, the No. 8 pick in 2020 out of Dayton, added 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks.

Devontae Cacok and Vic Law each scored 14 points for Los Angeles.

Undrafted rookie Chaundee Brown split a shoe open — similar to Zion Williamson’s sneaker malfunction in 2019 — while playing defense in the second quarter.

