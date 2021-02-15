The Latest: ACC postpones Clemson-Notre Dame men’s hoops

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Monday that Clemson’s men’s basketball game at Notre Dame scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
The conference says in a release that the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s program. The team is following ACC protocols.
A makeup date has not been announced.
