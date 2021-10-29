The Latest: Braves’ Rosario leads off, Astros’ Siri to bench

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez holds the trophy after their win against the Boston Red Sox in Game 6 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 5-0, to win the ALCS series in game six. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Latest on Game 3 of the World Series (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

Eddie Rosario will hit leadoff and Joc Pederson will start on the bench for the Atlanta Braves as the World Series moved to Truist Park for Game 3 tied one game apiece.

Jose Siri moved to the bench for Houston with the shift to the National League ballpark, where there is no designated hitter.

Rosario was in left field, followed by first baseman Freddie Freeman, second baseman Ozzie Albies, third baseman Austin Riley, right fielder Jorge Soler, center fielder Adam Duvall, catcher Travis d’Arnaud, shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Ian Anderson.

Second baseman Jose Altuve hit leadoff, followed by right fielder Michael Brantley, third baseman Alex Bregman, left fielder Yordan Alvarez, shortstop Carlos Correa, center fielder Kyle Tucker, first baseman Yuli Gurriel, catcher Martín Maldonado and pitcher Luis Garcia.

___

4:35 p.m.

Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez will start in left field for Game 3 of the World Series as Houston loses the designated hitter spot.

The DH isn’t used in games at National League parks. The Atlanta Braves host Houston on Friday night at Truist Park with the matchup tied at one game apiece.

Álvarez was MVP of the AL Championship Series against Boston as a DH, and started in that slot for the first two games against Atlanta in Houston.

Álvarez has seen plenty of time in the outfield, so it won’t be a new position for him. Michael Brantley moved from left field to right to make room for Álvarez.

___

