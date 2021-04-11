The Latest: Canucks to reopen facilities Monday at earliest

Off-ice officials pack up equipment after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result in Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The NHL says the Vancouver Canucks’ team facilities scheduled to open Sunday will remain closed until at least Monday after an additional player entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

The league says the player has not been around the team since March 31, but the decision was still made to push back the reopening of the Canucks’ facilities. The league added it doesn’t believe this will endanger Vancouver resuming the season Friday.

The Canucks haven’t played since March 24 after a COVID-19 outbreak caused 21 players and four staff members to test positive. They had 19 roster players on the protocol list Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports