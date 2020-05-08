The Latest: Nadal says Djokovic may need vaccine if required

FILE – In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Jason Hackedorn looks into Progressive Field, home of the Cleveland Indians baseball team, in Cleveland. With the distinct possibility of pro sports resuming in empty venues, a recent poll suggests a majority of U.S. fans wouldn’t feel safe attending games anyway without a coronavirus vaccine.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Rafael Nadal says Novak Djokovic will need to be vaccinated to keep playing if tennis bodies make coronavirus shots obligatory once they become available.

Nadal tells Spanish newspaper La Voz de Galicia this week that Djokovic and all players will have to follow the rules when tennis eventually returns to action.

Nadal says no one can be forced to take the vaccine and everyone should be free to make their choices but all players will have to comply if tennis officials require “vaccination to travel” and to “protect” everyone on the tour.

Djokovic recently said he was against taking a vaccine for the coronavirus even if it became mandatory to travel. He later said he was open to changing his mind.

Nadal says “Djokovic will have to be vaccinated if he wants to keep playing tennis at the top level.”

He says that “if the ATP or the International Tennis Federation obligates us to take the vaccine to play tennis then we will have to do it.”

Inter Milan players can resume training at the club’s Suning Center after everyone from the first team tested negative for the coronavirus.

Inter had to delay the resumption of training earlier in the week because not everyone on the team had been tested for COVID-19.

The club says all tests have now come back negative and that “optional individual training sessions will begin this afternoon.”

AC Milan has also reopened its training center for its players.

Most of the other Italian league clubs had already resumed training on an individual basis this week before full team training restarts on May 18.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has complained about being “harassed” and says his family has been “torn apart” after admitting to breaking social-distancing rules again during the coronavirus pandemic.

British newspaper The Sun reports that Walker breached regulations three times in a 24-hour period this week by visiting family members and going on a cycle ride with a friend.

The England international apologized last month for hosting a party at his home during the lockdown.

Walker posted a long statement on Twitter saying he feels he is being followed constantly while also raising mental health concerns.

Walker writes “this is no longer solely affecting me but affecting the health of my family and my young children too.”

