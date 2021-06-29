The Latest: Federer, Barty, Serena highlight Wimbledon Day 2

USA’s Serena Williams attends a press conference, ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (Florian Eisele/Pool Photo via AP)

The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):

11 a.m.

Roger Federer and Serena Williams return to Centre Court to highlight Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty also gets her campaign started by facing Carla Suarez Navarro.

The sky is gray with rain possible later in the afternoon after a soggy opening day at the All England Club.

It’s a packed schedule after 11 matches were suspended in progress because of darkness and more than 20 others were postponed on Day 1.

After Barty on Centre Court, eight-time champion Federer faces Adrian Mannarino followed by seven-time champ Williams against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams and Federer lost in their respective Wimbledon finals in 2019 — Williams in straight sets to Simona Halep and Federer to Novak Djokovic in an epic.

Williams is seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Federer looks to improve on his 20 major titles, a record shared with Rafael Nadal.

