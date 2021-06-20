The Latest: Norman edges Cherry to win the 400 at trials

Allyson Felix competes in the first semi final of the women’s 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on U.S. track and field trials (all times PDT):

7:45 p.m.

Michael Norman used a strong finish to hold off Michael Cherry and win the 400 meters.

Norman finished in a time of 44.07, while Cherry ran a personal-best 44.35. Randolph Ross out of North Carolina A&T was third and earned the final U.S. spot to the Tokyo Games in the men’s 400.

The 23-year-old Norman was a standout at the University of Southern California.

___

7:30 p.m.

Allyson Felix made her fifth Olympic team when she finished second in the 400 meters.

The 35-year-old Felix made up ground on the home stretch but couldn’t catch winner Quanera Hayes, who finished in a time of 49.78 seconds. Felix’s time was 50.02 Wadeline Jonathas was third in 50.03.

Shortly after finishing and seeing her place, Felix kicked her legs in celebration while laying on the track. Soon after, she picked up her young daughter, Camryn.

Felix has won six Olympic gold medals and three of the silver variety.

___

7:15 p.m.

Keturah Orji qualified for her second straight Olympics by winning the triple jump at the U.S. track and field trials.

The 25-year-old Orji turned in a top leap of 47 feet, 7¾ inches (14.52 meters) to beat Tori Franklin. Jasmine Moore out of the University of Georgia finished third to earn the final U.S. spot in the event to the Tokyo Games.

Orji, the American record holder in the event, finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

___

5:40 p.m.

Rudy Winkler won the hammer at the U.S. track and field trials with an American record throw.

Winkler’s second toss of 271 feet, 4 inches (82.71 meters) eclipsed the national record of 270-9 (82.52) set by Lance Deal in 1996.

The 26-year-old Winkler will be heading to the Tokyo Games along with runner-up Daniel Haugh and third-place finisher Alex Young.

___

Allyson Felix will try to make her fifth Olympics on Sunday at U.S. track and field trials.

The 35-year-old mom is running in the finals of the women’s 400 meters, where the top three finishers will punch their tickets to Tokyo.

There are 21 other spots up for grabs on a busy night in Eugene. Other finals include the men’s 100 meters, the women’s 100 hurdles, men’s hammer throw, women’s high jump and triple jump, men’s 400 and the decathlon.

Among those also seeking spots are 39-year-old Justin Gatlin, who could make his fourth Olympic team with a top-three finish in the 100, and hurdler Brianna McNeal, who is being allowed to run at trials while she appeals a doping ban for missing tests.