The Latest: Bundesliga to remain suspended through April

The Olympic rings are seen Monday, March 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year’s games. Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Bundesliga soccer season will remain suspended through April because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36 clubs in Germany’s top two divisions have agreed to accept the recommendation of the league authority to extend the period without games to April 30 at least.

The last game played was on March 11.

League president Christian Seifert says “the most important thing without question is controlling the outbreak of the virus and especially protecting groups at risk.”

Training for the 36 clubs is to remain stopped until April 5.

UEFA is to meet with its 55 members on Wednesday with the fate of the remaining Champions League, Europa League and international games to be discussed.

___

Scotland rugby coach Gregor Townsend has agreed to a 25% salary deferral from April 1 to Sept. 1.

The coaches of two professional sides, Richard Cockerill at Edinburgh and Dave Rennie at Glasgow, have made the same agreement, though Rennie begins his new job as Australia coach in July.

Scottish Rugby also announced CEO Mark Dodson was taking a 30% deferral, and the board 25%.

Last week, England coach Eddie Jones accepted a 25% pay cut.

___

ABC/ESPN has moved up the premier of the 10-part docuseries “The Last Dance” featuring Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls to April 19. The docuseries will be shown on ESPN on Sunday nights and on Netflix outside of the United States.

It was originally scheduled to be released in June but sports fans have clamored on social media for the series to be moved up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and with most sporting events canceled or postponed.

The news was announced on Good Morning America.

The Bulls won six NBA titles during the 1990s and were led by Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr and Dennis Rodman.

___

Hungarian Olympic swimmer Boglarka Kapas says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 26-year-old Kapas writes in an Instagram post that she had to submit to testing in order to return to training.

She says her first test was negative but a second test showed she has the virus. She is staying in quarantine at home for two weeks.

Kapas says “I don’t have any symptoms yet and that’s why it’s important for you to know that even if you feel healthy you can spread the virus.”

Kapas won gold in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2019 world championships in China and a bronze medal in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

___

Global soccer union FIFPro says seven-time Slovakian champion Zilina is opting for bankruptcy after offering players a “take it or leave it” 80% pay cut.

FIFPro says it believes Zilina is the first European club to go into liquidation since the coronavirus outbreak.

The union says Zilina “refused to negotiate with the (Slovak) player union.”

The move follows the club selling 20-year-old forward Róbert Boženík to Feyenoord in January for a reported fee of about 4.5 million euros ($4.9 million).

Zilina is second in the now-suspended Slovak league. The club played in the Champions League in 2010-11 but lost all six games in a group that included Chelsea and Marseille.

___

The Badminton World Federation has frozen the world rankings while the circuit is suspended.

The rankings have been backdated to March 17. That was the day after the last international tournament, the All England Open. They will be the basis for entry and seeding into the next international tournaments, whenever they are.

The world circuit is suspended to the end of April, but the BWF expects more tournaments to be put off in May and June.

It says it has yet to decide how the rankings will be unfrozen.

The BWF says “it is difficult to outline the exact procedure until we have an exact overview of what the international calendar will look like once play resumes and suspended tournaments have been rescheduled.”

With the Tokyo Olympics delayed until 2021, the BWF says it is reviewing the Olympic qualification process. It notes the consequences of freezing the world rankings does not apply to Olympic qualifying.

___

Two-time mixed doubles champion Jamie Murray says he believes Wimbledon will be canceled.

The All England Club board will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the fate of the 2020 tournament.

The grasscourt season lasts only six weeks and Wimbledon is staged when daylight hours are the longest in Britain. The club has acknowledged the short window available to it and ruled out playing without spectators.

The French Open has been postponed from May to September.

The brother of two-time Wimbledon singles champion Andy Murray was asked whether he thinks a cancellation is more likely than a postponement. He told BBC Radio 4: “I think so. I think for them it is difficult to move the tournament back for many reasons, because you are running into other tournaments.”

___

Organizers of the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Roger Federer’s hometown of Basel say ticket sales will start on schedule on Thursday.

The tournament is due to run from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. Organizers say tickets will be refunded “should the coronavirus crisis continue and the Swiss tennis highlight not take place.”

The ATP Tour is currently suspended until at least June.

Federer and his wife donated 1 million Swiss francs ($1.04 million) last week to help families in need in his home country during the pandemic.

Federer is a 10-time champion at the Swiss Indoors and will turn 39 before this year’s tournament. He was twice a ball boy at the event and made his debut as a player in 1998 when he was 17. He lost in the first round to Andre Agassi.

Federer posted footage on his social media accounts on Monday of him practising trick shots in his rehabilitation after surgery on his left knee in February.

___

