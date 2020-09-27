The Latest: History made in Washington-Cleveland game

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives a shout as the team warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Latest on Week 3 in the NFL (all times EDT):

There was NFL history made away from the action in Cleveland.

Sunday’s game between Washington and the Browns marked the first time two female coaches were on the sideline with a female official on the field.

Jennifer King is in her first season on Washington’s staff, while Callie Brownson is the chief of staff for Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. Sarah Thomas was the down judge. She’s became the league’s first female official in 2015.

With a 2-yard rush in the first quarter against the Raiders, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has passed Randall Cunningham and now has the second-most career rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

Michael Vick is first with 6,109 yards.

Newton is also close to another milestone. He rushed for multiple touchdowns in each of New England’s first two games this season.

The Patriots’ single-season record for consecutive games with two or more rushing touchdowns is three by Horace Ivory (1978) and Curtis Martin (1995).

Kyle Hightower, reporting from Foxborough, Mass.

Four Washington players, including quarterback Dwayne Haskins and No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, raised their fists on the sideline while standing for the national anthem in Cleveland.

There were various other forms of expression as the national anthem played at NFL stadiums.

The Buffalo Bills stayed in the locker room for the national anthem. About a dozen Los Aneles Rams knelt, including defensive linemen Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers and Sebastian Joseph-Day kneeling and linking arms at the far end of the sideline. Offensive lineman Bobby Evans was also among the Rams who knelt.

Both teams were on the field for the anthem at the 49ers-Giants game. About half of the Giants kneeled and half stood.

Six Chicago Bears kneeled on the sideline during the national anthem before their game in Atlanta. No one from the Falcons took a knee.

The Minnesota Vikings are again playing without fans in attendance, but they’ve invited up to 250 staff members and family members for their game against Tennessee to test COVID-19 protocols in preparation for the potential return of fans to home games later this season.

The attendees will be seated in the southwest corner of the lower bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium to replicate a pod seating system, required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. Team officials and stadium operators will focus on testing mobile ticketing, stadium entrance and exit procedures, cashless concession stands and other protocols. The Vikings are continuing to work with state and city officials on a plan for bringing a limited number of fans back to the stadium for their remaining home games.

Current Minnesota guidelines prohibit indoor gatherings of more than 250 people.

