US edges Canada in Rugby WCup qualifier after 2nd-leg win

National Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GLENDALE, Colorado (AP) — The United States edged Canada in a two-leg Rugby World Cup qualifier by nine points after winning the second test 38-16 on Saturday with a hat trick of tries by flanker Hanco Germishuys.

Following a surprising 34-21 loss last weekend in St. John’s, the U.S. dominated the set-pieces, led 25-9 at halftime and finished with six tries to a penalty try awarded to Canada in the dying seconds. It won the series on aggregate, 59-50.

The Eagles will face Uruguay on Oct. 2 and 9 for a place at the 2023 World Cup in Pool A with host France, New Zealand, Italy and an Africa qualifier.

Canada, which has never missed a Rugby World Cup, will play Chile. The winner faces the loser of the U.S.-Uruguay series for a spot in World Cup Pool D with England, Argentina, Japan and Samoa.

Despite flanker Jamason Fa’anana-Schultz landing in the sin-bin early, the U.S. swept Germishuys over the tryline from a driving maul off a lineout.

A box kick fumble led to wing Christian Dyer’s try, then Germishuys got his second when he carried two Canadians over the line for 18-6 in the 28th minute.

Another driving maul set up Germishuys for his third try on halftime.

Scrumhalf Ruben de Haas added a long-range dropped goal from a Canada tryline dropout in the second half, and scored a try two minutes later from his own chargedown.

Prop Joe Taufete’e touched down from the back of another rolling maul in the rain as the Americans ended a seven-test losing run.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration