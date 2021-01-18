Vanderbilt ends women’s basketball season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball program has decided to end its season after struggling with a depleted roster.

The school announced the move on Monday. The Commodores join a growing list of women’s basketball teams that have decided to stop playing that now includes Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State, among others.

The Commodores were 4-4, including 0-3 in the Southeastern Conference. The start of their season had three cancellations, and they’ve played two games since having a game canceled and two others inside the SEC postponed.

Vanderbilt’s roster has been thinned by COVID-19 issues, opt-outs, injuries, a player with myocarditis and another recovering from an ACL injury.

“We fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes. Their health, safety and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” athletic director Candice Lee said. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”

Vanderbilt was shut out in the second quarter of a 106-43 loss last week to South Carolina and lost 80-73 on Sunday to No. 12 Kentucky.

“As a staff we have and will always prioritize the health and safety our student-athletes,” coach Stephanie White said. “We are coaching a group of young women who have been resilient in dealing with opt-outs, injuries, COVID-19 protocols as well as the physical, mental and emotional toll that comes with COVID-19. We respect our student-athletes’ decision and support them as we continue to move forward.”