Verstappen wins chaotic German GP, Vettel goes 20th to 2nd

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring racetrack in Hockenheim, Germany, Sunday, July 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)

HOCKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Max Verstappen won a chaotic and rain-soaked German Grand Prix on Sunday, while championship leader Lewis Hamilton finished 11th and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas crashed near the end.

Verstappen kept his composure on a treacherous track to clinch his second victory this season and seventh of his Red Bull career, topping a surprise podium ahead of Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel — who started from last — and Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat.

Following this week’s crushing heatwave, wet weather caused Hockenheimring havoc as drivers took up to six pit stops for new tires and several crashed at the same spot.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was in contention for a podium, despite starting from 10th, but crashed after switching for quicker tires and slid off the track, over the gravel and into the barriers.

Remarkably, Hamilton had the same mishap moments later, mangling his front wing. He came in for a new wing and tires, but it took Mercedes by surprise and a painfully long stop cost him any chance of victory.

