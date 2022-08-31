The HSU Cowboys are headed north to start the 2022 season in Plainview against Wayland Baptist.

They enter the season as the sixth ranked team in NCAA Division III and have their eyes on a national championship this year.

Fall camp was long and hot, and the Cowboys are ready to get the season going.

Head coach Jesse Burleson said, “It’s been a long time coming. It feels like we’ve been in camp for about three months. It’s only been about two weeks, but our guys are ready for their to be an opponent across from us, and they are really looking forward to it.”

Gaylon Glynn said, “I think we are pretty hyped up. We are excited. In the Fall camp we put the work in, and it’s finally game week. We get to go up against somebody in some other colors. I don’t think we need any extra motivation.”

Brock Bujnoch said, “We’ve just got to focus on our opponent that week and focus on ourselves and get better every day that we are on the field. With the offense that we’ve got and the defense that we’ve got, it’s iron sharpens iron. We feel like we are the in the country, and we’ve just got to show it.”

The Cowboys and Wayland Baptist get 2022 going on Saturday at 11 a.m.

HSU beat the Pioneers 49-0 last year.