NCAA announces Division I athletes can work out at gyms starting June 1st

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NCAA announced Friday that Division I athletes can work out at their gyms if they choose to do so starting on June 1st.

The announcement expands on Wednesday’s ruling to allow athletes back in action.

Football players as well as with men’s and women’s basketball were granted approval on voluntary athletic activities originally.

All Division I athletics are now included, however, universities will have to follow state and federal guidelines for social distancing to make final decisions regarding their athletes activity.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

BCH Sports