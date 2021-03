The ACU Wildcats are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in school history after dominating Nicholls 79-45.

Damien Daniels and Joe Pleasant led the way with 13 points each. Reggie Miller came away with a double-double scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

ACU’s defense held the Colonels to 29.7% shooting from the field and 14.8% from three.

The Wildcats now await to hear who their opponent for the first round of the tournament is during Selection Sunday tomorrow.