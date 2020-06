Division I college football programs, like Abilene Christian University, across the nation have been waiting to hear when the NCAA is going to let them bring athletes back on campus.

The wait is over.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday summer strength and conditioning can begin on July 13.

Walk throughs can start July 24.

Practice for the upcoming 2020 season begins on August 7.

All of that assumes the first Saturday of the football season actually is September 5.