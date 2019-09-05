Neal era begins at McMurry on Thursday

McMurry Head Coach Jordan Neal said, “I’m excited, I think we have got a chance to be competitive and I will continually message to our team that our goal and our mentality is to play to win every game.”

It’s been trying times for the McMurry War Hawks football program. Since 2012, the team has not had a winning season. Things went sideways in 2018 when the team went 2-8 and Head Coach Lance Hinson stepped down in November. If any team has been broken down to be built back up, it is the McMurry War Hawks and the building process may just be under way under new Head Coach Jordan Neal.

Neal said, “Having kind of a clean slate and a new start is something that was needed for them and it’s something they’re going to take full advantage of.”

In his limited time at Head Coach, the atmosphere has certainly changed at McMurry and so has the depth chart. Neal has penned in Xavier Alexander as his starting quarterback, while former QB Kevin Hurley Jr. will line up at wide receiver.

Xavier Alexander said, “I know it comes with a lot of responsibility and I’m just ready to take on that role and do what I can to help the team win.”

Eriel Dorsey said, “X is a great passer and also a great leader on the field so we will hopefully excel this year.”

With a new look on offense and a defense comfortably adjusting to Neal’s system, it appears this might just be the transition that McMurry Football desperately needed.

Josh Smith said, “Everything he does for each player on this team and everybody in this organization, you can tell it means something to him. His legacy that he plans to leave, I’m wholeheartedly behind it, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do for us.”

The War Hawks kickoff Neal’s campaign Thursday on the road at Trinity.