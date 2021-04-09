Neece celebrates ACU scholarship with family

Winter has come and gone which means football season is right around the corner as spring workouts continue for ACU. All the hard work for one Wildcat has finally payed off.

After walking on last season, junior wide receiver Dax Neece earned a scholarship this spring.

The Albany native transferred to ACU from Texas Tech last year and since then he’s made a great impression on his coaches and teammates.

Head coach Adam Dorrel says Neece embodies everything you want in a student athlete at ACU. To Neece’s surprise, ACU was able to bring his family to Abilene to be a part of this special moment.

Dax Neece said, “That meant the world to me. Just seeing my brothers and my mom, and my grandparents, and everybody out there. I wasn’t expecting it. It kind of caught me off guard. I was like all of my hard work paying off, and then also with my parents both played here and my mom being here. My dad who passed away. I know he was watching. I know he was happy for me and I play for him and I know he was proud of me.”