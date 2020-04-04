Book by ACU’s Goodenough officially released

ABILENE – The 2018-19 Abilene Christian women’s basketball season was one to never forget.

Well, now you officially do not have to. You can literally relive the magic of that one-of-a-kind year.

The sights, sounds, behind-the-scenes, never-before-heard ideas and stories are here.

Head coach Julie Goodenough kept a real-time journal of a 23-10 season that finished with the team’s first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament, and now “Team First Wins” is available to order.

The remarkable season that featured ups, downs, twists, turns, heartbreak, and unforgettable magic now is here for you to read and re-live.

“The story of the Abilene Christian University women’s basketball team earning its first trip to the NCAA Tournament, as told through the hand-written daily reflections in the journal of its head coach.”

“Team First Wins” is the everyday mantra of the program. This is a program that has won three Southland Conference championships in the last five seasons, including the first tournament title in 2018-19 that featured the trip to The Dance. A year of firsts constantly was centered around the daily reminders that truly putting the team above everything will provide success. That came to fruition in a big way.

Coach Goodenough finished off this past season with another 20-win campaign, and that saying has never left her side. The players have embraced it as well, and they speak the same way as their leader. Everyone has bought in, and it truly does show us that “Team First Wins.”

The 2018-19 season featured a 6-0 start, a 3-0 start to league play, and a team that eventually won nine of its last 10 games leading into the NCAA Tournament. It featured three wins in Katy, Texas, including a record-setting quarterfinal win over Central Arkansas, an upset over the top-seeded Lamar Cardinals, and an unforgettable victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the tournament championship game. Relive all that excitement through the eyes of the head coach.

You can order the book through the Texas Star Trading Co. and on Amazon.

Texas Star Trading Co. can be contacted by phone at (325) 672-9696 or by email at info.texasstar@yahoo.com. The store itself is closed due to COVID-19, but they are fulfilling online orders. Anyone who wishes to avoid shipping costs can arrange to pick up the book at the store itself as well.