New Deal is next for Hawley baseball

The Hawley Bearcats survived a scare over the weekend and won their regional quarterfinal series over Stamford in three games.

They are getting ready to face the New Deal Lions this week.

The Lions are ranked 13th in the state. Hawley is 16th, and these two schools are very familiar with each other.

Head Coach Jamie Seago said, “We saw them in football, seen them in basketball, and now here it comes in baseball. Winning a district championship is nice but at the end of the day the kids know that traveling throughout the playoffs and doing this is a great thing. It may be to due to the plate tectonic movement in the Atlantic Ocean that’s getting us here, I don’t know, but it is the expectation. Even coming into this year, that’s what the kids were talking about, they wanted to get the third round, the fourth round. The seniors want to play to graduation, they’ve watched a couple other classes do it and it’s nice when the kids look at it that way.”

The Lions and the Bearcats meet for a berth in the regional finals starting Friday.

Game 1 is Friday at 1 p.m. at HSU’s Hunter FIeld.

The series moves to Lubbock Cooper on Saturday for Game 2.