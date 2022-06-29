The Jim Ned Indians continue to work to get ready for the 2022 season.

Matt Fanning and his coaching staff are faced with replacing the bulk of the players that helped the Indians with a state title in 2020.

The cupboard isn’t bare in Tuscola and expectations are still high.

The Indians plan on going to the playoff and plan to make a run.

Jackson Crane said, “It’s a good feeling to get new guys in and maybe see how good our team grows from flexitbilty and stuff like that. We lost Xavier and Tate, so it’s going to be hard for people to fill their shoes, but I think we can do it, and be pretty good next year.”

Head Coach Matt Fanning said, “As a coach you wan to see your kids grow, and so we’re getting to up younger guys in a situation where they have the opportunity to shine, and that’s what builds pride, that’s what makes you feel good about the job you do, is you start to see kids grow and progress in a leadership role, or gain confidence or gain the ability to go compete at a high level. All of those things, so we’re constantly trying to grow kids and this is a great opportunity to get to see them do that.”

The Indians new district looks a little different.

Breckenridge and Clyde are familiar faces, but Iowa Park, Vernon, and Bowie are new to the party.