New head coach, same expectations for the ACHS 6-Man football team

The 6-man football program at Abilene Christian High School might have a new head coach, but their winning expectations are still the same.

Although first year Head Coach Daren Miller has never coached 6-man football, he has a history of success during his time coaching at Fort Worth Christian.

ACHS has four consecutive appearances in the “TAPPS” Quarterfinals, and Coach Miller says this team has more than enough talent to get there again this year.

“The sky is the limit. I feel like my job is to help them reach their potential. There’s no doubt in my mind that that’s what is going to happen. We’ve got a young team, but we are wanting to win right now,” said Coach Miller.

“It’s not much of an adjustment for us because we kept the same philosophy and the same formations. We just have to bring the mindset to the game each time. Have the right mindset and get ready each week,” said Carso Schwiethale.

“We have the same plays that we did and the same formations. We are just adding stuff to it, so I think it’s going to be pretty similar overall,” said Davis Patteson.

ACHS opens the season against Loraine on August 26th.